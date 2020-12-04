1/
Anthony M. Amato
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony M. Amato, 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born May 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine Aglio Amato.

Mr. Amato was a 1960 graduate of California Area High School. He received a Bachelor's degree in Education from California University and a master's degree from Notre Dame.

He was employed as a chemistry teacher in the Ringold School district for more than 30 years.

Surviving are a brother, James Amato (Kathy) of Lancaster, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are five siblings, Josephine Trainer, Caroline Cole, Carl Amato, Samuel Amato and Joseph Amato Jr.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenellFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved