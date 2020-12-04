Anthony M. Amato, 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born May 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine Aglio Amato.

Mr. Amato was a 1960 graduate of California Area High School. He received a Bachelor's degree in Education from California University and a master's degree from Notre Dame.

He was employed as a chemistry teacher in the Ringold School district for more than 30 years.

Surviving are a brother, James Amato (Kathy) of Lancaster, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are five siblings, Josephine Trainer, Caroline Cole, Carl Amato, Samuel Amato and Joseph Amato Jr.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

