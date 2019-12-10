Anthony Oliverio, 91, of Washington, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

He was born January 21, 1928, in Washington, a son of Carman and Catherine Belcastro Oliverio.

Mr. Oliverio was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington.

He was employed at Hazel Atlas Glass Company in Washington and then Jessop Steel Company, until his retirement.

He was a competitive bowler and was a member of the ISDA Alpine Star Lodge in Washington. He enjoyed watching sports and attended all of his grandchildren's sporting events from their youth through college.

Mr. Oliverio was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II and earned the World War II Victory Medal. He served on the USS Henderson and the USS Parks in the South Pacific.

On September 20, 1950, in Immaculate Conception Church in Washington, he married Catherine Audia Oliverio, who passed away April 26, 2017.

Surviving are his daughter, Rosemarie (George David) Leasure of Washington, and two grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Bull of Washington and David (Amanda) Leasure of Washington. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Bella, Lydia and Camden Bull and Garrett, Madison and Morgan Leasure, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Adams, and a brother, John Oliverio.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township, with military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 175 of Washington.

