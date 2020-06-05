Anthony R. "Tony" Frosini, 45, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 30, 1975, in Pittsburgh, a son of Richard and Beverly Pust Frosini of Finleyville.

Tony was employed as a safety inspector at the Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver.

He was a member of Crossroads Church of Christ in McMurray and Operators Union Local 66 in Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his two daughters, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Luciana Frosini and Giavonna Graziano, both at home; a brother, Nicholas (Gaylyn) Frosini of North Strabane; paternal grandmother Margie Frosini of Finleyville; maternal grandmother Dorothy Kessler of North Strabane; niece Contenesa Frosini; and a nephew, Luca Frosini.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Nathan Reynolds, minister of Crossroads Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a college fund for Tony's children, c/o Beverly Frosini, 130 Viareggio Way, Finleyville, PA 15332.