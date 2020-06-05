Anthony R. Frosini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony R. "Tony" Frosini, 45, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 30, 1975, in Pittsburgh, a son of Richard and Beverly Pust Frosini of Finleyville.

Tony was employed as a safety inspector at the Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver.

He was a member of Crossroads Church of Christ in McMurray and Operators Union Local 66 in Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his two daughters, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Luciana Frosini and Giavonna Graziano, both at home; a brother, Nicholas (Gaylyn) Frosini of North Strabane; paternal grandmother Margie Frosini of Finleyville; maternal grandmother Dorothy Kessler of North Strabane; niece Contenesa Frosini; and a nephew, Luca Frosini.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Nathan Reynolds, minister of Crossroads Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a college fund for Tony's children, c/o Beverly Frosini, 130 Viareggio Way, Finleyville, PA 15332.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved