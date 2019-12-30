Anthony Ray Washington, 63, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in his home in Las Vegas, Nev.

Ray was born August 16, 1956, to Charlotte Washington, and grew up in Primose, where he attended Fort Cherry High School, graduating in 1974. Ray proudly served our country by joining the U.S. Navy and becoming a medic.

Ray was loving and caring. He loved his dog Tico, telling stories of his childhood and his Navy traveling days. Ray was a great listener and was loved by many. As a die hard Steelers fan, there was never a day that went by where you would not catch him with his gear on.

Ray is survived by his sons, Keyne, Isaiah and J Washington; seven grandchildren; brothers Robert, Charles and Preston Washington; sisters BarbraJean and Lucia Washington; and nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Ray's remains will be cremated and received by his children.

A memorial service will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, at The McDonald Trail Station in McDonald.

Our time on earth with Ray has been awesome. See you on the other side. Love and miss you much.

Donations may be sent to his children.