Antoinette M. "Toni" Barkey, 92, of Van Voorhis, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born January 3, 1927, a daughter of Rocco and Angelina Borelli.

Antoinette was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Church in Monongahela. She was a devoted homemaker and wife who enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking. In her lifetime, she took delight in hosting the family for holidays and Sunday dinners. She played an active role in her children's lives, especially when it came to their sports activities, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Antoinette is survived by her son, John A. Barkey and wife Mary of Van Voorhis; daughter Donna Barkey and fianc Joseph Susick of Van Voorhis; three grandchildren, Josette Tillman, Jeanette Barkey, Deidre Mock; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jackson Tillman, Gabriel and Samuel Mock; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Barkey, who died April 30, 2003; three brothers, Michael, Paul and John Borelli; and five sisters, Rose Danilchak, Edith Popinchalk, Isabelle Barton, Anne Tesolin and Rachel Borelli, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, November 30, in St. Damien of Molokai Church, with the Rev. Patrick Barkey as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

