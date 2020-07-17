Antonette "Betty" Perri, 99, of Canonsburg, formerly of Cokeburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington Hospital, after a brave and courageous fight just weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday.

She was born June 30, 1921, in Grindstone, a daughter of the late Ronaldo Pompei and Sarah Zeli.

Mrs. Perri and her husband, Francesco, settled in Cokeburg, where they started their life together, and to them, family was everything. Betty was an active member of Christian Mothers and Sons of Italy.

Mrs. Perri enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, gardening, baking and cooking Italian feasts for anyone that would sit at her table. Her door was always open and she was often found gathering with neighbors on the front porch. Furthermore, Betty was adored by all the neighborhood kids, who were found knocking on her door frequently for a popsicle or a homemade treat. Mrs. Perri, however, found her greatest joy in spending time with her family. As of late, she was best known for winning every game of Solitaire.

Betty had an infectious smile and the warmest heart. Anyone that knew her, loved her, and to her, love knew no boundaries.

She is survived by her children, Adelina (the late Evan) Cindrich of Eighty Four, Ed (MaryLou) Perri of New Freedom, Lou (J. Reed) Vaira of Southpointe; her seven grandchildren, John Michael (Amy) Cindrich, Michelle (Mark) Guarnieri, Frank (Kate) Perri, Sarah (John) Spalding, Dia (Tom) Hoffrage, Anne Marie (John) Marietta and Elizabeth (Joe) Vandetti. Her most profound legacy is left behind in her 19 great-grandchildren, Salvatore and Dominic Cindrich, Gina and Francesca Guarnieri, Ellee, Eddie, Charlie and Sophie Perri, Izzy and Abby Spalding, Luisa, Perri, Bianca and Enza Hoffrage, Domenica, Peter and Nico Marietta, and Lydia and Savario Vandetti. A sister, Bernadine DeStefano also survives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francesco Perri, who died June 30, 2004; two brothers, John and Jerome Pompei; two sisters, Juanita Tiberie and Gladys Olsen; and a son-in-law, Evan Cindrich.

Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, all funeral arrangements and burial in Beallsville Cemetery are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. A celebration of Mrs. Perri's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Washington County Food Bank, 909 National Pike, W. Brownsville, PA 15417, in Mrs. Perri's name.

