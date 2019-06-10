Antonette M. "Toni" Sacco, 89, of Washington, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born October 1, 1929, in Washington, the youngest daughter of Salvatore and Mary Levato Sacco.

She was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1946.

Following high school, she was employed by Bell Telephone Co. as an operator and engineering staff worker for 44 years.

Miss Sacco was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington all of her life.

She was a member of St. Hilary Travel Club, Bell Telephone Pioneers and Bell Telephone Ten Year Club.

Although she never married or had children of her own, she was like a second mother and extra grandmother to her nieces and nephews, Frank J. (Kim) Sacco of Bentleyville, Valerie (Ed) Lorenzen and Robert (Maureen) Vetell, both of Minnesota, and Anita Bates of Washington state. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews, who knew her as "Zizi" and "Cousins by the Dozens."

She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank S. Sacco, and a sister, Clara Vetell.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 1290 Jefferson Avenue in Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church at 320 Henderson Avenue in Washington. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.