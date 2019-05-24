Antonina "Minna" "Nina" Cherenko, 98, of Washington, formerly of Atlasburg, went to be with her Lord Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, where she passed away peacefully.

She was born May 31, 1920, in Sagamore, daughter of the late Antonina Chatkewitz and Nikodim Cherenko.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her lifelong companion, John Shymchyk Jr., who died August 11, 2001; four brothers, Michael, John, Peter and William "Bill" Cherenko; a sister, Joan Lomenzo; and a nephew, Timothy Cherenko.

Minna is survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Genevieve (the late Peter) Cherenko and Stella (the late John) Cherenko; she was the beloved aunt to nephews, Robert Cherenko, Joseph Lomenzo and William Cherenko; nieces Sharon Carter, Antonia Sturm, Carol Lomenzo, Terri Taylor, JoAnn Frank and Bernadette Cherenko and their families as well as a host of longtime friends.

Nina retired in 1993 after a 35 year career of working as a clerk in the Recorder of Deeds office of Washington County.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - Byzantine Rite of Avella, GCU Lodge 57, Senior Citizens Buffalo Grange 1523 and Martha Washington Garden Club.

Minna enjoyed church bus trip retreats to Uniontown, walking, lunch outings, visits from family and friends, bingo, playing cards and the occasional trip to the casinos.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, where a Parastas Service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Panachida Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the funeral home, followed by Mass of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - Byzantine Rite in Avella, with the Rev. Vasyl Symyon officiating.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Avella.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.