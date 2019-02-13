Archie R. Lindley, 89, of Washington, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born August 10, 1929, in Washington, a son of the late Harry Lindley and Nellie Adams Lindley Cook (the late Edward Cook).

Mr. Lindley was the owner of Lindley Roofing, an industrial roofing business, for 60 years.

An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Lindley was a member of Arden Club, where he enjoyed playing horseshoes, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Washington, and a life member of American Legion 907 in Taylorstown.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On June 3, 1978, he married Eunice Sloneker McMasters, who died August 23, 2010.

Surviving are a son, Buddy (Maria) McMasters Jr. of Washington; daughter Evelyn McMasters of Washington; four grandchildren, Randy Addis, Chris Addis, Jeremy McMasters and Jesse McMasters Sr.; two great-grandchildren, Jesse McMasters Jr. and Ian Addis; his companion, Betty Bird of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five siblings.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Saturday, February 16, with Pastor Douglas Keith officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Following the burial, a funeral luncheon will be held at American Legion 907, 84 Main Street, Taylorstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Archie's name to Washington City Mission Patriot House, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.