Arleigh Alfred Wood Jr., 90, of Waynesburg, died at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born Tuesday, September 4, 1928, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arleigh A. Wood and Minnie Martin Wood.

Mr. Wood was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. He was also a member of James Farrell American Legion Post 330 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, both of Waynesburg.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Wood worked for A&P Grocery Store, both in Waynesburg and Uniontown, in the produce department. He retired as an assistant manager.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Hilverding Wood, whom he married September 21, 1948.

Also surviving are daughter Karen (Donald) Keller of Waynesburg; son Gary A. (Sandy) Wood of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are sister Jennie Mae Wood and brother Donald Wood.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Homes Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville, with graveside military rites accorded by Greene County Veterans and representatives of the U.S. Army.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.tonfh.com.