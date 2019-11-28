Arleigh "Babe" Willy Jr., 67, of New Freeport, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in his home, with his family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 30, 1952, in New Freeport, he was a son of the late Arleigh and Martha Tedrow Willy Sr.

Babe was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge Post #461 and Waynesburg American Legion Post #330. He was employed at the former Accurate Forging Brass Plant in Brave as a press operator for 26 years until he retired in 1996.

Babe collected anything and everything. He was an avid bingo and auction-goer. Babe loved old cars and tinkering on them, especially his 1970 Plymouth Duster.

He was under the care of Concordia Hospice and Terry Tharp during his time of need.

He is survived by two children, Cheri (Robert) Phillips of Spraggs and Bobby (Ashley Sluder) Willy of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Brenden Voight, Abby, Nathan, Kaleb Phillips and Lucian Willy; four sisters, Deborah Durbin of Waynesburg, Emma Rutan of Waynesburg, Brenda Ankrom of Sycamore and Arlene (Fred) Thomas of Holbrook; many nieces and nephews; lots of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Becki Willy; one granddaughter, Bella Willy; one brother, Bobby Willy; four nephews, Fred and Timmy Thomas, Jason Rutan and Nick Durbin; and the mother of his children, Bert Willy.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, November 30, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, with Pastor Gale Cobb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC.

