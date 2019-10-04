Arlene J. Gottselig (1937 - 2019)
  • "My deepest condolences to the family"
    - Joyce Sanner
  • "Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Arlene's..."
    - DiBartola Dental
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA
15063
(724)-258-6767
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
a blessing service
Arlene J. Gottselig, 82, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Born August 4, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Lee and Hilda (Judy) Barth.

A 1956 graduate of Crafton High School, she was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela.

Arlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had worked at various places over the years as a receptionist. She also looked forward going to family reunions and loved square dancing and quilting.

Surviving are her husband, William J. Gottselig Jr., whom she married August 11, 1956; two sons, William "Willis" Gottselig III and Joseph and wife Stephanie Gottselig, and two daughters, Judy Lovell and Karin Porter, all of Monongahela; a brother, Thomas and wife Sue Barth of North Hills; two sisters, Janice Sunderland and Kathryn "Kitty" Papinchak of Crafton; six grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Boggio, Leah (Jacob) Brown, Andrew and Bradley Porter and Wyatt and Jasper Gottselig; two great-grandchildren, Ada Boggio and Maxden Brown; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy DiMatteo of Monongahela and Diane Barth of Lower Burrell.

Preceding her in death were a brother, Ronald (Hap) Barth; a sister-in-law, Catherine (Ray) Donahue; and three brothers-in-law, Robert "Ches" Sunderland, Keith Papinchak and Norman DiMatteo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, with Father Kevin Dominik officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Home Care, 110 Youngstown Road, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019
