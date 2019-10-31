Arlene Jane Hafenbrack Hartley

Arlene Jane Hafenbrack Hartley, 64, of Canonsburg, passed away surrounded by those fortunate enough to be closest to her Sunday, October 27, 2019.

As a dedicated licensed practical nurse, she touched innumerable lives. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her two daughters, granddaughter and her sister.

At Arlene's request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019
