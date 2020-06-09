Arlene Richardson Shidock, 86, formerly of Wellsburg, W.Va., passed away June 5, 2020, at her home in Cameron, W.Va.

Arlene was born June 2, 1934, in Washington, to the late David and Anna Curtis Richardson. She retired from Mellon Bank where she worked as an office manager. Arlene was a Catholic by faith and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Wellsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bill" Shidock; one brother, James Richardson; and two sisters, Janet Truex and Lucille Matazinski.

She is survived by her brother, David Richardson of Cameron, W.Va.

There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Independence Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill.

