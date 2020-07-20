1/1
Arlene Sutton Tanner
1944 - 2020
Arlene Sutton Tanner, 75, of McClellandtown, and formerly of Cabbage Flats, Greensboro, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home.

Born in Fairchance on Sept. 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn Rankin Sutton.

Arlene was a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked for many years, first at WVU Hospitals, and retiring from the Mon General Hospital.

Surviving is her devoted husband of 40 years, Vernon W. Tanner; a brother, Ronnie Sutton and wife Beatrice of Fairchance; several loving nieces and nephews; and her in-laws, Custer and Doris Tanner of Rome, Ohio and Linda and Ron Yancheck of Surprise, Ariz. She is also survived by her two dear pets that gave her much happiness and joy, Penny the dog and Charlie the parrot.

Also deceased are two brothers, Grant and Clarence Sutton.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23rd, hour of service, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Pa., with Rev. Tim Tanner officiating. Private interment will take place in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

CDC recommendations concerning the current pandemic will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown St,., Point Marion, PA 15474.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 20, 2020.
