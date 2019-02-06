Armand C. Dellovade, 81, of Cecil Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 24, 1938, in Avella, a son of the late Armand and Ann Flori Dellovade.

Mr. Dellovade graduated from Avella High School in 1957 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh from 1957 through 1960, majoring in industrial engineering.

Beginning in 1960, he was employed by Plasteel Products Inc. as an iron worker on major projects throughout the Northeast United States, eventually rising to East Coast Superintendent. In 1969, he was promoted to General Superintendent of all construction for Plasteel, serving in this capacity until 1973.

In May of 1973, his company A. C. Dellovade, Inc. was incorporated as a metal siding construction company. Since then, Armand C. Dellovade has been instrumental in the formation of DeMiGa Corporation, Sunbelt Erectors Inc., Dellovade Fabricators, Dellovade Leasing, Greenmore Inc. and Icon Exterior Building Solutions, all independent entities, each specializing in the construction industry and operating in specific areas of the country. These companies currently comprise the largest single siding entity in the continental United States and have completed some of the largest projects in the country. These projects include the MX Missile Shuttle Complex, Air Force One Hanger, Presidential Heliport Facility and Intermountain Power Project in Delta, Utah, which is one of the largest power plants in the United States. Additionally, A. C. Dellovade Inc., completed many local projects, including Heinz Field, PNC Park, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Rivers Casino and Consol Energy Arena.

He employed all of his brothers; Robert, Fred, Dennis, Pete and Ken, along with his son, Michael.

Mr. Dellovade was selected as Golden Panther of the year in 1983 by the University of Pittsburgh. He was President of the Southwest Chapter of the Pitt Golden Panthers, as well as being one of the largest boosters for the university, receiving a Member of Distinction Award from the university for efforts and contributions on their behalf. He was honored as a 1985 Washington County Italian American Man of the Year, 1998 Entrepreneur of the Year Western Pennsylvania in Construction, 1999 Pittsburgh Italian-American Scholarship Fund Man of the Year, and in 2000 he was selected Italian-American Scholarship Fund Man of the Year, in 2004 Saints and Sinners Club Man of the Year, 2012 Washington County Community Foundation Philanthropist of the Year, 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Mr. Dellovade will receive posthumously an award from the Southwest Sportsman's Hall of Fame. He was also a long-standing member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Dellovade generously supported the University of Pittsburgh, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Children's Hospital, Frank Sarris Public Library, Casey's Club, Pittsburgh Symphony, Pittsburgh CLO, Heinz History Center, Lila Decker Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund, California University of Pennsylvania, Brother's Brother Foundation, Pelusi Life Skills Program, the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh, Washington County Community Foundation and Holy Family Institute in Pittsburgh.

He along with his wife Marilyn enjoyed entertaining others and spent a great deal of their time planning parties and tailgates and their annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Picnic at their home. He helped create many fond family memories for others with his parties and celebrations and family trips all over the world.

Mr. Dellovade loved the game of golf and maintained golf club memberships at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, The Club at Nevillewood in Nevillewood, Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, W.Va., Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., St. Clair Country Club in Pittsburgh and Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. He was also a member of Duquesne Club and Three Rivers Club, both in Pittsburgh, and Il Circolo Italiano Florida Chapter.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Sporka Dellovade of Cecil Township; a daughter, Denise (Doug) Hanna of Raleigh, N.C.; and two sons, Michael (Peggy) Dellovade of Oakdale and Gary (Melissa) Dellovade of Mt. Lebanon. Also surviving are five brothers, Bob (Mary) Dellovade of Steubenville, Ohio, Fred (Barbara) Dellovade of Acton, Md., Dennis (Jan) Dellovade of McMurray, Pete (Patti) Dellovade of Pinehurst, N.C., and Kenny (Joyce) Dellovade of Coraopolis; six grandchildren, Armand, Anthony and Alexandra Dellovade and Will, Brendan, and Grayson Hanna; two stepchildren, Jason Dvorsak of Springdale and Matthew Dvorsak of Auburn, Wash.; three stepgrandchildren, Justin Dvorsak, Margaret Grace Dvorsak and Matthew Dvorsak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. An additional visitation will be held in the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9. A eulogy will be presented at 10 a.m. in the funeral home followed by departing prayers at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the charities Armand supported as listed above.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.