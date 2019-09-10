Arnold "Arnie" Gray Welch, 95, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. With his great faith and love of God, he has now been reunited in Heaven with many of his loved ones who he has missed so much. Mr. Welch was born June 9, 1924, to John Victor and Catherine Winifred Cox Welch in Arden.

Having grown up during the Depression, he left school in the 8th grade and, at the age of 16, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, helping to build barracks at military bases for U.S. troops. On March 30, 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve during World War II. His artillery unit was mobilized to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater stationed in the Southern Philippines and Ryukyus, Japan, engaging in combat with the Japanese Army. PFC Welch qualified as a Rifle Sharpshooter and Cannoneer. Upon discharge on January 18, 1946, he was rewarded for his service with the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Ribbon, Bronze Arrowhead and the World War II Victory Medal. He chose to remain on inactive reserved status with the U.S. Army as he returned to gainful employment at Hazel Atlas Glass Factory.

Mr. Welch was recalled to active duty on October 6, 1950 due to the Korean Conflict, and was stationed in Germany in a support artillery unit for the U.S. troops in Korea, receiving his Honorable Discharge on August 23, 1952. As a result of his extended service, he was decorated with the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He attended all yearly military reunions held by his 502nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery unit until he was one of only two surviving members at a reunion that began with approximately 400+ of his fellow unit veterans attending.

At almost 55 years of age, on May 16, 1979 in the First Christian Church, he married for the first time to a lovely widow, Elizabeth F. Magnone Brooks, who added two stepdaughters, Margaret E. Newton (Robert) and J. Brooks Bouson (late Robert) and a step-grandson, John Newton, to his family. Elizabeth passed away January 7, 2015, after almost 36 years of happiness together.

Following his military service, Mr. Welch was employed in steel mills in both the local area and in Cleveland, Ohio, until he was hired at the newly opened Federal Paper Board in Arden, from where he retired. He earned his GED diploma October 10, 1978. As part of the Greatest Generation, he spent his life serving God, his family and his country. He was a father figure to many nieces and nephews whose own fathers had left their lives. Even at 95, Mr. Welch possessed an amazing memory, remembering people and events as far back as when he was five years old. He was a master storyteller, and happiest when he was sharing the interesting stories of his life experiences and those of various family ancestors with many generations who never tired of listening to his tales.

He enjoyed playing soccer and softball for Arden as a young man, earned second place for triples on the 55 & Over Division in the Washington Area Church Dartball League, and golfed for 54 years, proudly hitting three hole-in-ones. He was also very involved with his church, serving as a deacon, youth baseball coach and volunteer worker at numerous fundraisers. Mr. Welch personified everything a fine man should be and set a high bar for his family to meet.

He was the last of his immediate family. He was predeceased by his parents; his three sisters and two brothers, Jerome Scott (Jody) Welch who died at 18 months, Dolly Lewis Estep, Evelyn Surow Braun, John Alfred (Freddie) Welch and Mary Lou Day. He is survived by his stepdaughters; a stepgrandson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and cousins, all of whom loved and admired him, and will forever feel richly blessed by his presence in their lives.

In accordance with Mr. Welch's wishes, a private family service with full military honors will be conducted at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.