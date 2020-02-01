Arthur A. Vaccaro, 95, of Brewster, N.Y., formerly of Monongahela, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 30, 1924, in Monongahela, a son of Joseph and Marie Vaccari Vaccaro.

After graduation from Monongahela High School, Art enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country during World War II.

While growing up in Monongahela, Art was a member of St. Anthony Church where he was an altar server.

After he and Stefanie married in 1953, he joined Transfiguration Church and was an usher for many years. He retired from U.S. Steel, Clairton Works with over 40 years of employment, retiring as a shift manager. After retirement, Art was employed by the L.M. Frye Funeral Home, where he worked numerous years as an attendant.

Honored to serve our country, Art joined the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad, which he took unspeakable pride in being a part of. He volunteered his time with Tri-Community Ambulance Service and was a member of the American Legion Frank Downer Post 302, both of Monongahela.

Art, along with his wife Stefanie, loved music and dancing. They spent many evenings at the American Legion and Elks Lodge dancing the night away. They were very passionate about square dancing and danced with several groups in the Mon Valley area. They enjoyed traveling, especially going south to Florida every winter.

He is survived by his daughter, Ingrid S. Gallaway of Brewster, N.Y.; three grandsons, Sean Gallaway (Lisa), Douglas Gallaway (Suzy), R. Bruce Gallaway (Anne); granddaughter, Mandy Karam (Andrew); six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stefanie Kubissek Vaccaro, who died September 21, 2014; brother, Joseph Vaccaro; and two sisters, Rose Nuzzaci and Mildred Martello.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3 in the Monongahela Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad, c/o Frye Funeral Home, 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.