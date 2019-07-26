Arthur Edward "Eddie" Jones, formerly of Washington, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif., where he resided.

Eddie was born September 18, 1934, to the late Paul M. and Ida May Todd-Jones, also of Washington.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Lucinda "Cindy" Woods of Washington, and a nephew, Daryl E. Marosz of Weirton, W.Va.

Eddie was a character actor who was best known for playing Pa Kent in the ABC series, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" and on the SCI-FI series, "The Invisible Man," as Charles Borden, head of The Agency. Eddie also played in several other films, such as "Cadillac Man" with Robin Williams, "Invasion USA" with Chuck Norris, "Return to Me" with Carroll O'Connor and Minnie Driver, "A League of Their Own" with Tom Hanks, "Seabiscuit" with Jeff Bridges and "Fighting Tommy Riley and Sneakers" with Robert Redford, to name a few. However, Eddie's greatest passion was theatre, where he was a member of the L.A. Interact Theatre Company. Eddie was noted, by many, as being the best actor to play Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman," which his wife, Anita Khanzadian, directed.

Eddie appeared in several plays, on and off Broadway, and was nominated for a 1975 Joseph Jefferson Award for best actor in a supporting role in a play for his performance in "The Gingerbread Lady," at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Chicago, Ill.

Eddie was loved and respected by his fellow actors for his generosity, kindness and honesty.

Eddie was in the U.S. Army in 1958 and 1959, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.

Eddie is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Anita Khanzadian-Jones, whom he married November 23, 1991. He is also survived by two sisters, Alice Elaine Inks of Washington and Marilyn Nelson (James) of Wellsburg, W.Va.; three nephews, Mark Marosz (Maureen) of Dublin, Calif., Scot Woods of Washington and Jeffery Inks (Rhonda) of Greenville, S.C.; and three nieces, Susan Inks-Cawley (Michael), Jennifer Woods-Ullom (Eric), both of Washington, and Cheryl Marosz-Lucas (Frank Gaudio) of Colliers, W.Va.

Eddie also had many great- and great-great-nephews and nieces.

For more information on Eddie's career, please search "Eddie Jones Actor".

Eddie will be dearly missed by the many friends he had in his lifetime, but mostly by his beloved family, who enjoyed spending time with him, on and off screen.