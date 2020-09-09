1/1
Arthur L. Huffman Jr.
1943 - 2020
On September 5, 2020, the angels came and took Arthur L. "Butchie" Huffman Jr. to "meet Jesus." He was born January 11, 1943, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arthur L. Huffman and Evelyn Moore Huffman.

He is survived by his brother, Carl D. (Cindy) Huffman of Waynesburg; and his sister, Heidi Anne Huffman (Sonny) Gordon of Front Royal, Va. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Joella Huffman (John), Emily and Maggie Smith, Duane (Jenny), Nathan (Emily) and Caleb (Katie) Huffman, Jennifer Huffman (Josh), Haley, Elijah, and Sofia Eynon, Amy Gordon (David), Evan (Claire), Charlie and Lucy Russell, Jacob (Cerise) Gordon, Beth Patterson, Charlie and Sarah Ellen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Huffman Patterson.

When Butchie's parents died he became tri-coastal, sharing his life with Carl and Cindy and their families in Waynesburg, Barbara and Pat Patterson and their families in Gulfport, Miss., and Heidi and Sonny Gordon and their families in Los Angeles, Calif., and Front Royal, Va. Butchie loved life and shared that love with everyone he met. His faith in God and Jesus was inspirational. Butchie was an avid fisherman, a deer enthusiast, and a true nature lover. Some of his favorite things in life were to help Carl, Heidi Anne and "Bobbie." He loved movies and singing many songs like "Holy, Holy, Holy," "Silent Night" and "Amazing Grace." Butchie always had his walkman and could be found listening to old hymns. He enjoyed going to the farm, the beach, the Gulf, shopping, visiting graves, and attending church. He was a light in so many lives and will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. He is now meeting Jesus, reunited with his parents and sister, and got his chance to "fly away."

Visitation and services will be private and held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bluff.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
