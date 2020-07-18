Arthur Lloyd Rush, 83, of Dover, Del., passed away at home, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Mr. Rush was born March 22, 1937, in West Alexander, to the late Arthur Hebert Rush and June Jeanette Neff Rush.

After graduating high school, Mr. Rush joined the Air Force in 1955. He attended Dental School at Great Lakes Naval Training Center and served as a dental technician from 1956 to 1968 at bases in Massachusetts, Spain and California, attaining the rank of MSgt.

Mr. Rush attended night school, where he received his Associate's Degree from Junior College in Santa Maria, Calif., and continued part-time off-duty education and qualified for "Operation Bootstrap" attaining his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Omaha, Nebr. Mr. Rush attended Officer Training School in 1968 and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and assigned maintenance squadron section commander at Grissom AFB, Indiana. Later he was assigned to dual positions as administrative officer and executive officer on both the Joint Service Nuclear Target Planning staff and HQ Strategic Air Command. Mr. Rush then took command of the I Eshima Bombing and Gunnery Range in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., he was assigned as section commander in Civil Engineering Squadron then advanced to deputy base commander for Auxiliary Fields at Eglin AFB, Fla. From there, he transferred to Kansas City, Mo., as executive support officer for Air Force Recruiting, later assigned to duty at Rheinmein AFB, Germany, where he held the position of commander of Armed Forces Courier Service, Europe. His final duty assignment was chief of base administration at Dover AFB, where he retired in 1985.

Mr. Rush had extremely varied interests and abilities, "A Jack-of-All-Trades" who seldom failed to succeed. He was an avid outdoorsman and certified expert shot. He competed in rifle matches on multiple Air Force teams. He hunted and harvested big game worldwide. He loved country music and taught country dancing. Mr. Rush was an active member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and was on the fundraising committee for more than 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed shop projects and cooking, as well as being a certified scuba diver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Virginia Rush, the mother of his children; and by his daughter, Terri Dauth.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Coleman and husband Rick of San Antonio, Texas; son Brian Rush of Dallas, Texas; brother Gary Rush of Claysville. He will be especially missed by his beloved partner and companion of 35 years, Betty Jennette of Dover and her family, including daughter Debra Benford and husband Mike, son Nick Jennette and wife Sue, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Del.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.