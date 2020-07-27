1/
Arthur P. Clark Jr.
1934 - 2020
Arthur P. "Art" Clark Jr., 86, of Washington, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 10, 1934, in Cumberland, Md., a son of the late Arthur P. Clark Sr. and Bertha R. Glantzer Clark.

A 1952 graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Clark went on to earn his associate's degree from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

Mr. Clark served for four years in the United States Air Force, and for his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his Honorable Discharge as an Airman First Class, he served in the United States Air Force Reserves until his retirement.

He worked at Hazel Atlas, Crile Machine, American Airlines, the 911th Airlift Wing, and was a part-time driver for D&W Bus.

Arthur was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, and Air Resupply and Communications Association. He enjoyed playing softball for a senior softball league for the Legends, and traveling.

On November 26, 1955, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, he married Kathleen A. O'Donnell, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, John Arthur (Shelly) Clark of Thornton, W.Va.; a daughter, Vicky Lynne (Gary) Frey of Williamsville, N.Y.; two sisters, Dorothy Barrett and Anna May Clark, both of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jeremy M. (Nicole) Frey of West Seneca, N.Y., and Matthew B. Frey of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Brady M. Frey and Toni Lynn Frey, both of West Seneca; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a daughter, Karen Ann (Scott) Miller.

At the request of the deceased, all services, and inurnment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Additional information and guest book may be found at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 27, 2020.
