Arthur R. Batson, 74, of Washington, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 3, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late Charles A. and Margaret Grimm Batson.

Mr. Batson was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in Puerto Rico as a naval communications specialist.

He went on to work for AT&T for 32 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Mike's Senior Day Care, also known as "The Old Farts' Club," and was heavily involved in "Toys For Tots" in the Washington area.

On August 3, 1985, in Washington, he married Anna Baraniw, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Arthur J. Batson of Atlanta, Ga., Richard A. (Amy) Batson of Washington, Michael J. (Ida) Batson of Indiana and Charles A. (Stacy) Batson of Washington; a brother, Ed (Michelle) Batson of Tucker, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Brianna, A.J. and Angela Batson.

Deceased is a sister, Sandra Batson.

All services will be private. A memorial service will be announced when possible.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Toys For Tots at www.toysfortots.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.