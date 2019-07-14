Arthur Wayne Suprek, 79, entered into rest at his residence Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Mr. Suprek was born in Homestead, to John and Margaret Suprek. He graduated from Avella High School, Montefiore School of Nursing and Southern Illinois University. He retired as a registered nurse in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After retirement from the Army, he worked at MCG Hospital and retired after 20 years.

Mr. Suprek is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Wendelboe Suprek; two sons, Scott A. and John M. Suprek; daughter, Wendy Sweeney (Andy); siblings, Russell (Connie) Suprek, Clyde Suprek, Patricia (Leonard) Hooper, Jane (Ferris) Poole and Pamela Freshwater. He also leaves six grandchildren, Heather (Justin) Martin, Chase Suprek, Amanda Jones, Ashley Jones, Skyler Suprek and Dalton Suprek; and great-grandsons Emery, Ayden and Paesyn Martin.

Services were held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907. Memorials may be made to the Avella American Legion Post 643, Avella, PA 15312