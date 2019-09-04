Arthur William "RT" Cox, 68, of McDonald, died Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born August 27, 1951, in Burgettstown, a son of Morgan and Hilda Cumpston Cox.

Mr. Cox was a truck driver for Dart Trucking.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, enjoyed going to P.M.S. Raceway, traveling and watching the Steelers.

On June 7, 2015, he married Lisa Cox, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dayna Morrow of St. Clairsville, Ohio; a son, Shawn Boyer of Canonsburg; a stepdaughter, Caitlin (Steve) Lesneski of Cherry Valley; five brothers, Robert and Roy Cox, both of Arizona, James Cox of Joffre, and Carl Cox of Tennessee; two sisters, Virginia Boyer of Beaver Falls and Sandy Wilbanks of Mississippi.

Deceased are two brothers, Clarence and Walter Cox and a sister, Elsie Cox.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Friday, September 6, at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the family to Nation Funeral Home, 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.