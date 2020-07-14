Astra Maria Lloyd, 74, of Washington, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in The Grove at Washington in Washington. She was born July 2, 1946, in Donora, to the late Lenora Wilkerson.

Astra loved her Lord dearly. She enjoyed playing poker, traveling, watching the news and following politics, and eating "good" food. She was called Esther by those who knew her well.

She had a gift of help and it gave her great joy to help others; there wasn't a soul she wouldn't help. She was unselfish. She was kind. Her smile was infectious and she had a way of uplifting and encouraging everyone around her.

Astra raised herself up from a life of abandonment as a child and excelled in life. She raised a beautiful family and was very driven in her professional career in finance.

Astra was predeceased by a daughter, Tanya Lloyd; husband Tom Lloyd; and brother Earl Green.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Brian Lloyd of Washington, and Stephanie Dayton and husband Nicholas of Vero Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Michael Patterson, Lorenzo Lloyd and Mya Dayton; great-grandchildren Olivia Williams, Makayla Salvinia and Myah Lloyd; siblings Claudreen Jackson, Alvin Wilkersion, Debbie Wilkerson, George Reese, Ronnie Wilkerson and Bobby Wilkerson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held for Astra at a later date and time.

