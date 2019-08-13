Aubrey Lee Black, 38, of Pittsburgh, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born March 29, 1981, in Washington, a daughter of Donna Dean Black Cutshall of Washington and the late Michael Black.

Ms. Black attended Washington High School, graduated from Cordon Bleu cooking school and worked as a chef.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, Pittsburgh.

Ms. Black enjoyed reading, writing poetry and spending time with friends and family. She was an active participant in an online cooking blog and was well-known for her macaroni and cheese.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a brother, Jeremy Black (Rachel Hoge) of Claysville; her stepfather, Vinny Cutshall; a niece, Raynin Black; nephews Devin, Gage and Ayden Phillips; aunts and uncles Gerri Zimak (Gary), Gerald Dean (Darlene), Joyce Ursic (William) and Jacky Young (Douglas); and several cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15.

