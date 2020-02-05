Auburn Kennedy Jr., 82, of Scenery Hill, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living Canonsburg, due to complications of dementia.

He was born June 20, 1937, in Washington, a son of the late Auburn and Elizabeth Grimm Kennedy Sr.

Mr. Kennedy attended Bentworth Schools and was employed over the years with several local businesses including Combustion Engineering, Joy Manufacturing, Fairmont Supply, Federal Paper and Cokeburg Water Authority. He also owned and operated a Lawn-Boy Dealership called Kennedy Power Equipment and Kennedy Hydraulics and served as North Bethlehem Township Supervisor.

He was a long time member of the Cokeburg Presbyterian Church.

Religion was Auburn's passion, along with family gatherings. He never missed the National Pike Steam Show, Washington County Fair and any opportunity to be around horses. He could build anything, fix anything or solve any problem. He taught his sons how to live life and love family. There was no better role model.

On June 30, 1957, he married Patricia Cursi Kennedy, who passed away July 13, 2012. They celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Surviving are two sons, Randy J. Kennedy (Sheryl) of Scenery Hill and Grant W. Kennedy (Dee) of Eighty Four; two grandchildren, Emily Hope Kennedy (Austin) and McKenzie Elizabeth Catherine Kennedy; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is a son, Auburn Kennedy III; two sisters, Shelby Skariot and Connie Cursi; one brother, William Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in Scenery Hill Cemetery. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.