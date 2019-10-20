Audie "Marie" Ellenberger, 90, of Bobtown, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Mapleshire Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Morgantown. She was born Monday, August 19, 1929, in Mount Morris, a daughter of James and Myrtle Tennant Kennedy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lawrence Ellenberger; her grandson, Jason Chekosky; sister Lena Johnson; and brother James Kennedy.

Marie was raised on farms in the Mount Morris and Davistown areas, moving to Bobtown when a freshman in high school. She was one of the last class of eighth-graders from the Davistown Grade School. In 1946, she graduated from Mapletown High School at the age of 16.

She was employed by the Houze Glass Co. of Point Marion for five years. Marie took correspondence courses in journalism and religion, which led her to be a reporter and columnist for several local newspapers, especially the Observer-Reporter and Herald Standard for more than 50 years.

Marie's past activities in the community include being president of the Bobtown Ladies Auxiliary of Gold Star Mother's Post 5567, president of the Bobtown Parent-Teachers Association, secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary Bobtown Volunteer Fire Company, had served as secretary-treasurer of Mapletown Band Boosters, volunteer coordinator of the local food bank, and had served as secretary of the Shannopin Civic Club.

She was a 70-year member of the Bobtown United Methodist Church, where she had been president and also secretary of United Methodist Women, served as a Sunday school teacher and secretary of the Sunday school. She and her husband were counselors for many years for the Greene County Youth Fellowship. She also served as church treasurer for 18 years. Marie had served on many committees in Bobtown and county-wide. She had been a Cub Scout leader and a 4-H leader, worked with the Planning Committee for the "Night Vigil for Peace" during the Desert Storm Conflict, and was one of the organizers of the All-Town Yard Sales. Marie served as secretary for two years and director for one year of the Head Start Program for the Southeastern Greene School District. She attended required classes for this program at Waynesburg College.

In 1992, Marie was honored as "Bobtown Citizen of the Year" and in 2012 was given the "Robert Mapel Award" for community service. Marie always felt that we were all put here to help others. She tried to help whenever she could and never hesitated to listen to others concerns. She loved giving to others and enjoyed every minute she had with her friends and family.

A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date.

Mapleshire Nursing & Rehabilitation Center provided great care and love to her during her stay there.

Memorial donations may be made to Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Bobtown, PA 15315.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Penny Chekosky and husband Paul of Carmichaels; her son, Jerry Ellenberger of Morgantown; brother Stanley Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Point Marion. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.