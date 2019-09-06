Audra Marie Stepp, 53, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Brannenburg, Germany, with her loving brother, Alan, by her side. Countless family and friends were there in spirit, as she courageously fought her battle with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

Audra was born April 18, 1966, in Scenery Hill, a daughter of Kay Lynn Stepp and the late Carolyn Joyce Stepp.

She was a 1984 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School. In 1988 she earned a bachelor's degree in business from California University of Pennsylvania. She was most recently employed by Crenlo, Inc. and was previously employed by Anixter, Inc.

Audra loved traveling, entertaining and her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. She believed in angels, both here on earth and watching over her. But most of all, she loved people. The relationships she developed were unique and she truly valued every one. She had an energy and a presence about her that lit up any room, and a laugh that was contagious to everyone around her. She loved life and never passed up an opportunity to celebrate its simple pleasures. She had an amazing spirit and a gorgeous smile! Florida was her "happy place," especially on the beach, where she often enjoyed the beauty of the morning sunrise with her friends.

In addition to her dad, she will be forever missed by her brothers, David Stepp and Alan Stepp (Judy); nephews David Stepp Jr. (Melissa) and Aaron Stepp; niece Amanda Stepp; great-nieces Emily, Marissa and Allison Stepp; great-nephew Dalton Stepp; and many close family members and hundreds of friends.

A few things that Audra taught us: Spread love and kindness wherever you go. Laugh. Smile. Find your "happy place" and share it with others. Enjoy the company of your loved ones. Take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of your life – they are all worth celebrating.

At the request of the family there is no visitation. Celebrations of Life are being planned in both Pennsylvania and Florida to honor our beautiful angel who left this world way too soon. Memorial contributions may be made in Audra's name to a .

