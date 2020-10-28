After 87 years of doing things her own way, Audrey H. Vickless passed away peacefully, in the presence of family, Monday, October 26, 2020, just the way she wanted.

Audrey was born in Brentwood to Walter and Helen Mier. After graduating from Brentwood High School, she worked for Bell Telephone until she moved to McMurray and started her family in the house that her husband Marty built for them. That house is where she would spend the next nearly 70 years, raising her family, welcoming grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hosting holidays and card games with her neighbors, and being at the center of many, many happy memories. As happy as she was around her loved ones, she also relished the tranquility of being by the creek at the family cottage on Wolf Creek or just sitting on her porch and watching the birds (NOT the squirrels) at her feeders. She enjoyed playing Bingo, gave to numerous charities and was a parishioner at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church where she previously bowled in the church league.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by two sons, Ron (Freda) Vickless and Ed (Noreen) Vickless; five grandchildren, Joe (Sarah DeYoung) Vickless, Chris (Megan) Vickless, Amy (Matt) Ryan, Eamonn Vickless and Gavin Vickless; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Clara, Colton and Maddie.

Family and friends are welcome in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Internment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Washington City Mission and find a quiet place to just sit and take a minute to watch the birds. Please add tributes at www.beinhauer.com