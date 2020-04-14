Audrey Herman, 82, of Marianna, passed peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side, following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born January 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Geyer Stead.

Mrs. Herman was employed at Fairmont Supply for a good bit of her life. Audrey enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and canning. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her dogs, Diesel and Daisy. She loved watching her horses in the field. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On April 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Wayne H. Herman, whom survives. They had 60 years of a wonderful marriage together.

Surviving, along with her husband, are two daughters, Michele (Paul) Fabian of Hopewell and Roberta (Rob) Pape of Marianna; her grandchildren, Brandon (Samantha) Pape, Tyler (Katelynn) Pape and Mia Fabian; and two great-grandchildren, Gabby and Maddox. All were her life, and she loved them dearly.

Deceased is a son, Wayne Herman.

Due to the current health crisis, all services are private and under the direction of Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, McMurray. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or http://www.humanesocietygreenecounty.com.