Audrey Marie Baker Morrell, 89, of Cokeburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her daughters and her caregiver, Chrissy after a six-month illness.

Audrey was born November 2, 1931, in Westmoreland County, Youngwood, a daughter of the late Arthur Baker and Marie Altman Baker.

Audrey attended Ellsworth High School.

She was a member of the Greensburg Church of the Brethren Greensburg.

Audrey loved all of the holidays, especially family gatherings that always put a smile on her face. She had a great sense of humor and wit about her.

Mrs. Morrell enjoyed doing search-a-word and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

On June 25, 1949, she married the late Frank Morrell, who passed away October 8, 1992, cutting down a tree.

Surviving are three daughters, Beverly Morrell Grimes (Brian) of Bentleyville, Barbara Morrell Andredas of Scenery Hill and Elaine Morrell of Canonsburg; a brother, Clayton Baker (Laura) of Phoenix, Ariz.; her four grandchildren, Jennifer Grimes of Bentleyville, Joshua Grimes of Perryopolis, Craig Andredas (Amanda), and Kelly and Scott Moskal, both of Scenery Hill; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Anderson, Carinna Faith Andredas, whom she loved and enjoyed, Caleb Andredas and Maddie Moskal; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Audrey loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and they always put a smile on her face. She enjoyed them all. Audrey was an aunt to Bonnie Bouchard (Tom), Lucinda Diaz, Arthur Baker and Yvonne Baker.

Deceased are a sister, Phyllis Robinson; and son-in-law Mark Andredas.

Audrey was taken care of by retired RN Bev Vahaly for a year. Hospice Amedysis RN Amy Little is a wonderful person. She provided excellent care and became like one of the family along with her daughter Jayden. Melanie also from Hospice came daily to take care of Mom. Granny Nannies Agency was a great support group for our mom, especially Rachel Salisbury, Chrissy McAdoo, Felicia Jesus and neighbor Becky. Mom was also visited by Pastor Doug of Hospice and Pastor Paul of River of Life in Ellsworth.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, with Pastor Doug Keith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

