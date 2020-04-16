Audrey Sanders Barnes, 91, of Washington, formerly of Amity, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born February 19, 1929, in Amity, a daughter of the late Aaron D. and Grace Ross Sanders.

Audrey was a member of Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church.

She was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School.

She was a full time wife and mother. In her free time, she was a lover of flowers and gardening. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Amity Grange.

Surviving are two sons, James L. (Kathy) Barnes of Washington and Bradley S. (Cathy) Barnes of Jeannette; two sisters, Kitty Phillips of Prosperity and June Reihner of Washington; four grandchildren, Aaron (Christy) Barnes, Amy (Bill) Haines, Shelby Barnes and J.D. Barnes; two step-grandchildren, Michael (Jennie) Astolos and Beth Ann Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Aubryn Barnes and Coleson Haines.

Deceased are a son, Jeffrey D. Barnes; two brothers, Duane and Carl Sanders; a sister, Evelyn Houston; and her stepmother, Grace Moore.

Due to COVID-19, all immediate services are private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.