Audrey Sanders Barnes, 91, of Washington, formerly of Amity, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born February 19, 1929, in Amity, a daughter of the late Aaron D. and Grace Ross Sanders.

Audrey was a member of Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church.

She was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School.

She was a full-time wife and mother. In her free time, she was a lover of flowers and gardening. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Amity Grange.

On September 15, 1951, in Waynesburg, she married Duane L. Barnes, who died June 18, 1996.

Surviving are two sons, James L. (Kathy) Barnes of Washington and Bradley S. (Cathy) Barnes of Jeannette; two sisters, Kitty Phillips of Prosperity and June Reihner of Washington; four grandchildren, Aaron (Christy) Barnes, Amy (Bill) Haines, Shelby Barnes and J.D. Barnes; two stepgrandchildren, Michael (Jennie) Astolos and Beth Ann Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Aubryn Barnes and Coleson Haines.

Deceased are a son, Jeffrey D. Barnes; two brothers, Duane and Carl Sanders; a sister, Evelyn Houston; and her stepmother, Grace Moore.

Due to COVID-19, all immediate services are private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.