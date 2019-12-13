August "Gus" Carnock Jr., 93, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the VA Hospital, Aspinwall.

He was born December 2, 1926, in Mather, a son of the late August S. and Sophie Novak Carnock.

Gus was a graduate of Jefferson High School.

He served in the United States Army during World War II.

He worked as a self-employed electrician.

Gus was a member of the American Legion Post #954, Jefferson, the Moose Lodge, and the former Elks' Lodge.

He was a loving father, grandfather and generous neighbor.

On March 10, 1956, he married Auvina Lucille Wright, who died October 3, 2010.

Surviving are two children, August "Gus" Carnock III of Jefferson and Connie Borton of Fort Collins, Colo.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two children, Debbie Carnock and Chris Carnock; and a brother, Charles Carnock.

Services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

