Axel J. Raymond, 2½ months, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born November 27, 2019, a son of Nathan Raymond and Cassandra Sapp of Bentleyville.

Axel is survived by four siblings, Nina McCabe, Natalie Sapp, Alexis Raymond and Antonio Santora, all of Bentleyville; maternal grandparents William and Dawn Sapp of Bentleyville; paternal grandparents George and Wendy Keelean of Ellsworth; maternal great-grandmother Alma Sapp of Charleroi; an uncle, Travis Sapp of Bentleyville; and two aunts, Samantha Lorenz of Richeyville and Chelsea Strope of Ellsworth.

Deceased is an uncle, Jessie Conard.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.