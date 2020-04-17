Ayleen Renée Yater, 53, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer. She was a true warrior and gave a hard fight.

Born October 30, 1966, in Valparaiso, Ind., to the late Charles R. Elliott Sr. and Florence J. McGary, she was raised in Washington and attended Washington High School until the age of 14, when she moved to Fayetteville, N.C., for 20 years before returning home to Washington in 2001.

Her passions included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved all animals, but had a special appreciation for horses.

She married David W. Yater October 15, 2005, and they made their home in Washington.

Surviving are two brothers, Charles R. Elliott Jr. and wife Carol of Washington, James M. Elliott of Uniontown; and sister Anne M. Wagner of Eighty Four. She is also survived by three children, Sgt. Timothy M. Sullivan II and wife Natasha R. LeMay, Christopher T. Varney, and Heather R. Nolan and husband Zachary Nolan; five grandchildren, Alexavier R. Sullivan and sister Joselyn F. Pruitt, Jacob Varney and brother Gabriel Varney, and Riley R. Nolan.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a sister, Barbra J. Crawford.

Due to the crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, there will be a memorial service at a later date.