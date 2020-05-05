Azure Dee Mary Kathleen Comedy, 40, of Washington, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.She was born June 27, 1979, in Washington, a daughter of Edward and Maxine L. Patterson Comedy of Washington.Miss Comedy was a 1997 graduate of Trinity High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in social work from California University of Pennsylvania. She was employed for several years as a social worker at Blueprints and also worked part time as a waitress at Red Lobster.Miss Comedy was a member of the St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Washington. She loved to attend all of her daughter's sporting events, especially her basketball games. She also enjoyed spending time with her entire family. Miss Comedy was a kind and gentle soul and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is now one of God's angels who will now watch over her loved ones, especially her daughter.Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Nevaeh Rae Hagan of Washington, and a host of dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Miss Comedy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Kathleen Comedy; her maternal grandparents, Randal Sr. and Mary Patterson; and her lifelong companion, Eric Hagan.All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.