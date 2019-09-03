B. Eleanor Goss Morris, 90, of Washington, formerly of Taylorstown, died peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born March 19, 1929, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Ernest P. and Artie D. Breese Goss.

Mrs. Morris was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School. She was a member of the Taylorstown Christian Church for 60 years. Mrs. Morris was a homemaker and also worked for several years at Bobby Brooks as a seamstress.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 907 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a member of the ladies' dart ball team. Mrs. Morris was also a member of the Canonsburg Bowling League for 11 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crossword puzzles, reading and bird watching. Mrs. Morris spent winters in California with her late sister, Nancy, where the two were members of a card club. Most of all, Mrs. Morris enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family meant everything to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On July 3, 1946, she married Clarence "Chuck" Morris, who died February 28, 1982.

Surviving are a son, Jack E. Morris of Washington; a daughter, Judi E. Deschenes of Claysville; two brothers, Glenn B. (Wendy) Goss of Indianapolis, Ind., and the Rev. James L. (Dolly) Goss of Ridgecrest, Calif.; a sister, Lois L. Gayvert of Santa Ana, Calif.; six grandchildren, Scott, Lori, Crystal, Jackie, David and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by two daughters, Caren Mesta and Claudia Chappo; five brothers; and six sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, with the Rev. James L. Goss officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.