Barbara A. Ackman, 78, of McDonald, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

She was born June 17, 1941, in Midway, a daughter of William and Virginia M. Bain.

Barbara was a graduate of West Allegheny High School, Class of 1959.

On September 23, 1967, she married Robert L. Ackman, who passed away November 15, 2015.

Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. During her younger years, she loved to dance, and followed Porky Chedwick. She was the rock of her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Nikki (Rick) Deems Bugay of Bulger, Kelly L. (Valas) Homan and Tara L. (Joe) McClain-Kenbok, both of McDonald; two brothers, William Bain of Monaca and James (Pam) Bain of Weirton, W.Va.; a sister, Deborah (William) Elias of Sturgeon; seven grandchildren, Melanie (Rich) Senkinc, Zachary Bugay, Devlin Homan, Delaney McClain, Sydney Kenbok, Jordyn Kenbok and Kaylie (Brad) Reiser; and nine great-grandchildren, Skye Sabatasse, Mattox, Striker and Macyn Senkinc, Dixie Bugay, Haven Bugay, Greyson, Brantley and Braleigh.

Deceased are a grandson, Seth Bugay, and a great-grandson, Maverick Senkinc.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, January 14, at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Seth Bugay Scholarship Fund, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union, 102 Bayer Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205.