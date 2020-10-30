1/
Barbara A. Mavrich
Barbara A. Mavrich, 72, of Strabane, died Wednesday, October 28 2020, in Washington Health System.

She was born August 18, 1948, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Ann Meleski Susack.

She was a 1966 graduate of Canon McMillan High School. She then went on to Juliett Gibson Career School/North Hampton Community College. She retired in 2016 from Canonsburg Library as a librarian. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

On February 4, 1967, she married Joseph Mavrich, who died September 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Marie Mavrich of Crafton; a grandson, Joey Mavrich; a niece, Yvonne Federouch; nephews, Douglas Holt and Valentine DeTemple.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

At the request of the family, memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136 Eighty Four, PA 15330. A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
