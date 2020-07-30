Barbara Ann Haines, 85, of Clarksburg, W.Va., passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Barbara was born in Morgantown on April 6, 1935, to the late Earl Rogers and Zora Hope Beall Rogers.

Barbara spent many years raising her family as a homemaker and later worked at Montgomery Ward. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. She was a member and secretary of the Coffee Club at Thompson Gardens in Waynesburg.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Carla Chipps (John) of Clarksburg and Wendy Tennant (John) of Waynesburg; sons, Aaron Haines (Diane) of Centerville, Va., David Haines of Huntington, W.Va., Bryan Haines (Tammy Sue) of Waynesburg and James Haines (Audra) of Washington; grandchildren, Daniel Phillips, Kara Haines Baptiste, Alyssa Tennant, Dustin Haines, Trenton Haines, Reagan Haines and Greyson Haines; one great-grandson, Michael Hodgson; and an aunt, Rita Smith.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, James Richard Rogers.

Family and friends may gather at McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Morgantown, WV 26501, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Larry Leonard officiating.