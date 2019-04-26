Barbara Ann Maggi, 83, of Washington, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tidwell Hospice House, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She was called home on the most blessed weekend of the year, when we remember that her life has only just begun because of the Resurrection.

Barbara was born November 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Frank and Doris Mossburg Scott. In 1954, she married the love of her life, the late Arthur Maggi.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Frank Scott, Jr. and Linda Scott Smith, both of Washington. She is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Scott, and sister Gail Scott Tutay. In addition to her siblings, she was blessed with four children, Debra Maggi-Thomas of Lakewood Ranch, Diane Maggi Coffman of Davie, Fla., Wayne (Valerie) Maggi of Lakewood Ranch and Kevin Maggi of Washington. She also has six adventurous grandchildren whom she adored, Mary Elizabeth Thomas of Orlando, Fla., James Thomas 111 of Paris, France, Brittany Coffman of Austin, Texas, Brian Coffman of Davie, Taylor Maggi of Atlanta, Ga. and Morgan Maggi of Lakewood Ranch.

Barbara attended Washington High School. She was a popular waitress at Tower Restaurant and later worked at the Federal Paper Board. During the late 1970s, Barbara began doing what she did best, a career in caregiving, where she served as a certified nurse assistant in Washington Hospital, followed by working with the Washington County Home Health Care System until retirement at the age of 64.

Barbara was an active member of Saint Hilary Catholic Church. She loved traveling, camping, football, spending time with her friends and attending family gatherings. She was a "snowbird" who enjoyed summers in Washington County and winters in Florida, where she could be close to her children and grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held in honor of Barbara's life at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, in Saint Hilary Catholic Church, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to the following: Saint Hilary Catholic Church, 320 Henderson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301; or Tidewell Hospice, Inc, Attn: Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, Tidewell.org. Please indicate "In memory of" and request that the donation go to Lakewood Ranch Hospice House.