Barbara Ann Sutton, 75, of Washington, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in The Greenery.

She was born August 1, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Clutter and Edna Devenney Clutter.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School and worked at Western Center as a nursing assistant. After retiring, she moved to Naples, Fla., and when she moved back to Pennsylvania she worked as a home health aide.

Barbara wanted to share that "God was very good to her."

Surviving is a brother, Wayne (Betty Ellen) Clutter of Washington.

All services are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330; Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301; or Goodwill, 89 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

