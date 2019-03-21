Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bowser Earley.

Barbara Bowser Earley, 80, of Canonsburg, formerly of Levittown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harry L. Earley; the loving mother of Pamela Sue (Richard) Chrzanowski, Christine (Dale) Hensley and Michael (Karen) Earley; the proud grandmother of Derek (Susan), Shawn, Tyler, Kelcie, Matthew and Noel; the caring great-grandmother of Addison, Carter, Brayden and Beau. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulbert and Olive Bowser; her brothers, Leroy, Edward, Larry and Orville Bowser. She is survived by her brother, Ottis Bowser.

Barbara was raised as a pastor's daughter. She devoted her life to the Lord, church and family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was the greatest pie maker of all time. Most of all, the joy in Barbara's life was her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Friends and family are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Beinhauers, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA 15332. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.