Barbara D. Roule, 86, of California, formerly of Lakewood, Ohio, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born April 27, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of William and Lottie Apsey Donnelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Nelson.

Barbara graduated from Lakewood High School and then from Bowling Green University. She was an administrative assistant and human resources administrator for Bonnie Bell, Inc., retiring in 1999.

Barbara bred, raised and showed Arabian and Half-Arabian horses. She was the show secretary for the Arabian Buckeye Horse Show in Columbus, Ohio, for many years.

She belonged to the United Methodist Church in Ocala, Fla. While living in Ocala, she also was a member and past secretary for the Kiwanis Club and delivered Meals on Wheels. In most recent years, Barbara knitted hats for the homeless in Pittsburgh.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, James Roule, whom she married June 4, 1994; children Laura Callesen (Michael), Alan Davis, Gregg Arsenault (Andreita), Tami Roule Sealy (Clark) and Lora Leigh Roule (Rick); grandchildren Robert VanZandt (Serra), Madison Denk (Joseph), Michael Davis (Morgan), Natalie Davis, Destini Woods, Robert Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Jordan Sealy (Brittany) and Julie Sealy (Tim Scott); great-grandchildren Rowan Davis, Carson Denk, Maisey Denk, Keegan Mallernee and Grace Sealy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 7, in her daughter, Laura's home at 59511 Township Road, Newcomerstown, OH 43832.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barbara's name to Arabian Horse Association, 10805 E. Bethany Drive, Aurora, CO 80014.

