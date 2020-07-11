Barbara E. Cushey, 87, of Peters Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Nellie and Walter Earnest; beloved wife of Samuel Cushey for 68 years; loving mother of Ken Cushey of Venetia and Ron (Victoria) Cushey of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; cherished grandmother of Kayla and Kendall Cushey; dear sister of the late Jean Hamel; also survived by cousins Vaughn (Ellie) Irwin, Bruce (Becky) Irwin; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a 73-year member of Center Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir for 50 years. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking and playing golf. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with friends.

There will be no public viewing and burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Center Cemetery, 255 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.