Barbara E. Strosnider, 71, of Walnut Hill, Dilliner, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home, with her family at her side. Born March 16, 1948, she was raised in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Mary Bishop.

She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, and was so faithful during his many years of illness in taking care of her husband, Lewis P. Strosnider Sr., until his passing February 11, 2019.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Lewis Strosnider Jr. and wife DeeDee of Dilliner, Stephanie Cordray and husband Bernie of Hagins, W.Va., and Charlene Marie Kinsley and husband John of Morgantown, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Haylee, Kaylee, Lewis III, Ryan, Derek and Emily; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, is her brother, Tom Bishop; and sister, Linda Bishop.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 22 and 1 until 2 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, February 23, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.

www.herod-rishel.com