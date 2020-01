Barbara Enlow Piatt, 83, of Washington, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in her home.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 2, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition.